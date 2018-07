Cleansing your face is the most important step of a skincare routine. But how to know that you are over-cleansing your face? Many people don’t know how to properly cleanse their face properly. Here are few which you need to track while washing your face.

How much is too much?

Everyone should wash their face twice a day, once in the morning and once in the evening. Washing your face in the morning makes your skin look radiant, helps to slough off dead skin cells. On the other hand, washing your face in the evening removes impurities accumulated through the day. Cleansing your face twice a day will actually hydrate the skin, remove excess oil, dirt and makeup. But make sure that the water you are using to wash your face is not too hot. Cleansing tour face 2 times can also target other skin issues, including dry skin and acne. However, the need for a third wash will depend on the weather, especially during summer. Anything beyond this is over cleansing!

What happens when you over wash?

You strip natural oils from your skin that are necessary to keep it healthy when you overwash. When your skin becomes overly dry, the oil glands will automatically start producing more sebum which can cause acne. Even if you are getting a ton of breakouts then there’s a chance that it is happening due to over-cleansing. Over-cleansing also damages the skin barrier. And environmental irritants like UV rays and pollutions can further cause irritation and damage since your skin lacks protective oils.

Over-washing is an easy mistake that has serious consequences, but it can be corrected as well. Knowing the signs of over-cleansing your face and how to cleanse properly is the best step you can take to get a clear and glowing skin.

How to avoid over-cleansing:

• Use a gentle face wash that is free of alcohol, oils and fragrances.

• Use a light moisturiser so that it doesn’t become too oily as the day progresses.

• To prevent your skin from looking too shiny, use blotting papers through the day.

• Simply rinse your skin with water and pat dry instead of squeezing in a third wash if you don’t wear makeup.

• If you wear makeup, use a matte primer or opt for an oil-free or mineral powder foundation.

