There are many ways available in the market to prevent and treat acne, from creams to Ayurveda, and from supplements to dairy products, but even the best and scientifically-backed treatments can give you problems like dry skin, sensitivity to sunlight, and birth defects.

However, a team of dermatologists are working on a new vaccine which, if put into use, would be the first of its kind to treat acne. It is designed to reduce the body’s inflammatory response to the toxins secreted by bacteria in the skin. In a press release, Chun-Ming Huang, one of the lead researchers working on the vaccine, said that it has already been tested in mice and human-tissue samples, but the potential impact of the findings is said to be huge for the hundreds of millions of individuals suffering from acne.

The vaccine targets the bacteria which causes acne, but there are other factors like hormones, genetics, and certain medications which contribute to the condition. And experts believe that it is the multifactorial reason of acne which makes it difficult in treatment.

Dr. Huang reportedly said that acne is caused, in part, by P.acnes bacteria that are with people for their whole life — and they couldn’t create a vaccine for it because, in some ways, that bacteria are good for people.

Published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, the team said that they injected mice with an antigen to target the bacteria and found that the antigen produced antibodies to fight the bacteria. Upon test on human skin cells they found that the vaccine reduced inflammation significantly.

The team is now waiting for a company to work with and test the vaccine on humans for final trials before the vaccine could be launched in the market as the cure for acne.