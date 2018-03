A good night sleep can do wonders for your skin. Throughout the day, the skin goes through a lot. Exposure to dust, UV rays and extreme pollution is too harsh for your skin. It deteriorates your skin day by day and leads to early ageing. It is only the night time that your skin gets to relax and breathe. Therefore it is very important that you have a great night skincare routine. We spoke to a few women with amazing skin about what they do to get the perfect morning glow and the answers made me realise that the real key to an amazing morning skin lies in really small things.

If you thought that makeup removal as a mere task and a process that simply removes makeup products from your face then you must note that the way you remove your makeup impacts a lot on your skin. Alice says, ‘My secret to the perfect morning glow definitely has to be a good clean up routine at night. I make sure that I clean my makeup with oil-based makeup removers or organic coconut oil. This helps moisturise my skin too.’ If you are someone who uses a makeup wipe you might want to know if you are using the right makeup remover? and 3 ways to make natural makeup removers for sensitive skin. Have you ever thought if your makeup wipe cleaning your face completely and not leaving any residue on your skin?

Types of moisturisers you use before going to bed ensures that you wake up with hydrated, soft skin. Mansi says, ‘I make sure that I use the right kind of the moisturiser. I opt for gel-based moisturiser and my skin looks extremely hydrated and soft in the morning.’ Facial oils have become popular too. Sakshi says, ‘I love using facial oils before going to bed. I use the tea tree facial oil. You can choose according to what works best for your skin. Facial oils give you a dewy glow in the morning and make your skin buttery soft.’ Talking about natural ingredients to include in the night time routine, Mita says, ‘I love using aloe vera at night on my skin. A little bit of aloe gel directly from the stem of the aloe vera plant and it works wonders on the skin. You must give it a shot.’

What does your night time routine include? Share with us in the comments section below.

Image courtesy: Instagram/katrinakaif