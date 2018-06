We all know that vitamins are good for the body. We check with a dermatologist to know about a component- Retinoid, that is derived from Vitamin A (retinol). Some important sources of Vitamin A are fortified milk, eggs, meat, cheese, liver, halibut fish oil, cream, kidneys, carrots, pumpkin, sweet potatoes, winter squash, dark green, leafy vegetables, broccoli, pink grapefruit and apricots etc.

‘Retinoids are compounds derived from vitamin A (retinol).Retinoids are used in the treatment of many diverse diseases and are effective in the treatment of a number of dermatological conditions such as inflammatory skin disorders, disorder of increased cell turnover like psoriasis, photoaging, skin wrinkles etc. Common skin conditions

treated by retinoids include acne and psoriasis,’ said Dr Girish K. Shah is practicing dermatologist, GK Skin and Laser Centre as well as Cuticare Cosmetic Clinic.

Retinoids work in several ways on skin – they can boost collagen production (reducing wrinkles and preventing fine lines), speed cell turnover, unclog pores etc. Oral and Topical retinoid formulation which are derivatives of vitamin A have been used in the treatment of various skin problems like acne, psoriasis to name a few. However, it is not all that safe to be consumed without doctor’s consultation!

Here’s why: ‘Oral and Topical retinoids formulations can have several adverse effects like local skin irritation, including erythema, peeling, dryness, burning and itching etc hence it is important that Retinoids should be used under proper medical supervision.’

