The pubic area is one of the most sensitive areas in the male and female body. The skin down there is soft, delicate and prone to excessive sweating and friction. This could lead to pigmentation or darkening of the skin in the pubic area. Here are expert inputs on what you must NEVER do to lighten your pubic area.

Celeb dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty says most Indians, especially women, in their mid-40s, have a tendency to put on weight in the lower body. “This can cause the thighs to rub each other and thus cause friction. The pubic area is also always covered which can cause excessive sweating. This is why fungal infections are very common in that area,” she says. According to Dr Rashmi, what is even more worrisome is that a lot of Indians use OTC medicines which are invariably a combination of steroids and antifungal treatment. In most cases, this leads to Post Inflammatory Hyperpigmentation (PIH). Here are some fascinating facts about pubic hair.

While many Indians turn to home remedies for pubic area skin lightening, experts say, these could actually end up causing more trouble. Renowned dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad says, “Baking soda or lemon juice or turmeric powder can be caustic and can burn the skin in this area. Second, this area has hair follicles which can catch infection easily and one can end up with pain as a result. The third common side effect is rash and itching.” One of the best ways to deal with skin darkening in the pubic area is to be hygienic. Dr Jaishree says, “Consult a dermatologist. Mild lactic acid and glycolic acid peels help to lighten this area but don’t try it yourself. Get it done at a reputed skin clinic.” Read: Can you use hair removal creams for your pubic area?

It helps to stay fit so that your thighs are in shape and there’s minimum friction between them. One of the best ways to reduce darkening is to make sure you are wearing the right fabric. “You must always wear linen or light cotton panties and pants and keep the area dry by applying powder,” Dr Rashmi says.

Image source: Shutterstock