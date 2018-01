Veet introduced its own convenient waxing strips recently and since I was done and tired of going to the parlour and burning myself with that hot wax, I was willing to try it out since a very long time. Plus the whole idea of having no control over it and depending on someone else to do it and wait for that snap was like too overwhelming so I gave in. However, I didn’t expect too much from the wax strips either but I somehow felt that I should give it a try. It was only after trying it that I can give you not one or two but a whole of 10 reasons to switch to wax strips and ditch the hot wax.

The wax strip brand I tried was the Veet’s ready-to-use wax strips.

Price: 99

8 strips in a box.

(Since I don’t have very thick hair I can only talk for people with normal growth.)

The variants:

Veet ready-to-use wax strips come in 3 variants one for each skin type. Here are the three variants:

[1] With Vitamin E and Almond Oil for sensitive skin

[2] With Shea Butter and Berry for normal skin.

[3] With Aloe Vera and Lotus for dry skin.

Packaging and components:

You get 8 strips along with a perfect shine wipe for cleaning the waxed area which helps clean off any greasy remains and soothe your skin. You get two strips stuck to each other that you will have to pull apart. The strips come with a pull-able end and have a clear instruction sheet inside the box containing all these things.

Even though I have normal skin, I tried all three variants and here’s my verdict:

If you have normal hair growth you must go for these wax strips. It is easy and convenient and at the same time very efficient and reasonable. Follow the instructions given properly and you’ll have no issues. Each strip can immediately be used two-three times and is very effective. Just make sure you use the ones that are suitable for your skin type.

Synopsis:

Pros:

Cost-effective, does the job, easy-to-use, and hassle-free.

Cons:

No cons as such, except the perfect shine wipes- aren’t that effective, I believe. Whenever I had those greasy remains, those wipes failed to clean them.