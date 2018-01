Beard has always been a very important aspect of a man’s physique. And with recent trends like ‘No Shave November‘- a culture of owning a well-groomed beard has gained momentum amongst the youth today. However, what becomes very important in this case is which products among the various available in the market should one invest in for proper nurturing and grooming of the beard. My boyfriend is very fond of having a well-kept beard and I am always on a lookout for good grooming products for his beard and recently when I recieved the Raw Nature beardwash for review I was delighted to have it reviewed by him, who is crazy about beard grooming products. Here’s what he felt after using it daily for 15 days.

Product Features

Beard Wash from Raw nature has Bamboo Charcoal and Acai Oil as its base.

Price: 699

Product Package

The product comes in a stylish potli/string-tied pouch. It’s a plastic cylindrical bottle comes with the sprayer attached on the top. The transparent bottle makes it easier for you to see the amount of liquid present in the bottle. The bottle also has all the ingredients printed on its side thus helping the customer know what all things are present in the liquid.

What the product claims to do

Beard Wash by Rawnature claims to fight one of the toughest challenges faced while beard grooming, ie the beard itch. Itching is usually caused by sweat and dust particles which settle down in the beard and tend to cause constant irritation. The wash also claims to condition the hair and help in its growth.

My review

The wash was black in colour with a slimy texture. That would mainly be the doing of the oil and charcoal mix. I used the product twice a day for 15 days, once in the morning and again at night. As far as cleaning went, the wash did a very good job. As my job involves a lot of travelling, my beard tends to get dirty real quick. Having a product help me get rid of the dirt fast and easy was a win-win situation for me. The wash also worked as a conditioner for the beard and I could see the results towards the end of the week. The beard texture was changing and becoming much smoother than before. Also cleaner beard meant less itching which also was a big sigh of relief for me. The only part where I didn’t see any major change was the beard hair growth. But that could also be due to the fact that I already have a decent hair growth rate.

While some might argue that this does the same work like water and soap, I would disagree. Water and soap might help remove the dirt from your beard upto an extent but it definitely won’t help condition your beard. Also, the aroma and the ingredients really worked for me and made me feel fresh after every use.

Verdict

The product is a brilliant one and though it might seem a bit on the expensive side, people who are very serious about their bread grooming should definitely give it a try. Cleaning a beard is as important as cleaning any other part of your body. If you don’t compromise there, then why compromise here?