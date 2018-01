A full-bodied beard is considered to be a symbol of raw, animalistic masculinity, aggression, domination and maturity. So it’s not rocket science why men love and obsesses over their facial fuzz, much to the annoyance of wives, girlfriends and parents everywhere. My fiancé belongs to the blessed category of men who can pretty much grow a thick one overnight. I have seen men jump aisles at shopping malls just to compliment him on his facial fuzz. But as soon as the winters set in, he started complaining of an itchy, dry beard along with some skin flaking. Read why your beard is getting itchy.

Fortuitously, Raw Nature, a grooming venture specialising in men’s cosmetic products also approached The Health Site to review Raw Nature Beard Oil – Patchouli & Cinnamon Oil around the same time. So without a thought, I passed it on to him. After using it for a little over than a month, he was ready for a review! Following are his thoughts.

The packaging

Full marks to Raw Nature for the packaging. The container is a dark glass bottle with a butch black and metal colour scheme, which lends an air of mystery and sophistication. The bottle also comes equipped with a glass dropper.

The ingredients

Apart from cinnamon and patchouli oil, the beard oil comprises sunflower, sesame and coconut oil extracts. The product claims to be free of SLS, SLES, parabens, MEA, DEA, TEA, phthalates or artificial fragrances and colours.

The price

A 50 gm bottle costs you Rs 699.

The review

As per the directions, 3-5 drops should be applied evenly throughout your beard and massaged into it. The oil seems to have smooth consistency, as soon as you slather it on your beard, it gets a little sticky, making the hair clump with each other. So use a beard comb to set the beard after you apply the oil. Although the fragrance is natural, it can be a little overpowering.

When it comes to moisturising, the oil does a decent job. Also, there was a modest spike in beard growth, thanks to the cinnamon, which is a follicle stimulator.

The verdict

If you discount the stickiness and the overpowering fragrance, it’s a good addition to your grooming kit.

Image source: Raw Nature