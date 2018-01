Growing beard isn’t an easy task as it looks like. And looking for good grooming products that can help the beard grow better is even tougher. My boyfriend who has a normal beard growth is crazy about trying out new grooming products for his beard and why not, his beard is almost like a dear pet to him. The other day I received this beard oil from RAW NATURE which is a well-known brand that deals with male grooming products and I was delighted to give it to my boyfriend to see how it works and here’s what he felt.

Product Features

RawNature Beard oil infused with coffee bean oil.

Price: Rs 749 for 50 ml

Product Package

This beard oil comes in a sleek bottle with a dropper lid that makes it extremely convenient for you to apply the oil on your beard. This bottle comes in a really convenient black string bag that looks really good and its design and packaging makes it easy to carry if you are someone who has to travel a lot.

What the product claims to do

The product claims to stimulate hair growth as well as add lustre to your beard. Its main components are coffee bean oil.

My review

I used to apply this after washing my beard with Raw Nature’s beard wash infused with bamboo charcoal and acai oil twice a day once in the morning and evening. The results were way better than what I had expected. It did stimulate my hair growth and the problem of frizziness and roughness was absolutely gone. After using the oil I could see a shine in my beard like never before. Also, its amazing fragrance kept my beard smelling fresh all day.

My verdict

For people who are struggling to grow a beard or have a beard that is harsh and looks dull- this is a product you MUST try also make it a point to use it with the Raw Nature’s beard wash with bamboo charcoal and acai oil.