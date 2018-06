Kajal, eye-liner and mascara are eye products that almost all women like using. Eye make up, in fact is something that can change the way you look. One stroke of eyeliner and a tinge of lipstick will be the sought-after make up hack for any girl!

However, eye sensitivity is a problem that women like me suffer from. Hence I generally do not go for eye products. I take my time to see if it works. When I came across Oshea Herbal kajal, it seemed promising since it proclaims to be suitable for sensitive eyes.

Product:

Oshea Herbals mesmeric eye defining kajal is dermatologically tested. It is suitable to use on sensitive eyes as well as for those who wear contact lenses. Oshea Eye Defining Kajal has been made with the deepest of the black pigments to give a matt and intense look with a long lasting stay. It has a smooth formula and dries quickly, so that it does not smudge. The kajal is priced at Rs.195 for 0.25g pack. They are available across retail, modern outlets and also on e-commerce portals.

Pros:

Dermatologically tested.

Suitable for sensitive eyes and for those wearing contact lenses.

It assures a 12-Hour long lasting stay.

It is smudge proof as well as water proof.

It has a night black color that gives a definitive shape to the eyes.

Cons:

Removing the kajal is a little difficult.

