I am always on the lookout for a good remedy for my frizzy hair. From moisturising hair masks to regular hair oil massages, expensive hair spa treatments at salons to DIY natural remedies, I have tried pretty much everything listed under the Google search for ‘frizzy hair solutions.’ There has been a marginal improvement in my hair texture, especially after using natural ingredients. But the progress has been very gradual. I try to stay away from too many chemicals. Read: Dabur Amla Hair Oil product review.

While I don’t mind spending an hour or so doing weekly egg hair masks or monthly deep conditioning with yoghurt, I think we can all agree that shampooing is something that should take the least amount of time. Most of us shampoo our hair twice or thrice a week and some even shampoo daily. So with very little patience to invest time in natural shampoos or shikakais, I tend to usually go the chemical, non-natural way only because it is so quick and convenient. But even then, I try to use the lesser evil of the shampoo lot – SLS (Sodium Lauryl Sulfate)-free shampoos. Doctors say the continuous use of SLS in shampoos leads to hair being rougher in the long term. They strip the scalp and hair of its natural oils leaving an itchy scalp and dry hair. One of the first name that comes up when you Google search SLS-free shampoos, is the brand OGX Beauty. Read: Is switching to sulphate-free shampoos good for your hair? Many loyal users passionately recommend them for their hair-changing properties without the use of SLS. There is controversy that OGX shampoos are still harmful even if they are SLS-free because of the other ingredients mentioned on the bottle. But we’ll leave that discussion for some other day.

What OGX Repairing Awapuhi Ginger shampoo promises

I like OGX Renewing Argan Oil of Morocco shampoo and OGX Organix Renewing Argan Oil of Morocco conditioner. I came across another shampoo of OGX recently – Repairing Awapuhi Ginger shampoo and decided to give it a go. I don’t know about you but I am quite taken by the descriptions on shampoo bottles. In this case, it goes like this, “Indulge in a lavish, moisturizing, creamy blend infused with keratin proteins and the Hawaiian beauty secret of rich awapuhi ginger extract.” Full marks to the marketing/branding team of OGX! The shampoo promises to ‘revive and soften dry, coarse hair while helping to fortify each strand.’ That is primarily what caught my eye. It was everything my hair needed.

How to use OGX Repairing Awapuhi Ginger shampoo

I like mixing it with a little water and then applying on hair so it spreads easily. Shampooing once is enough, unless you have oiled your hair, in which case, you can shampoo twice.

How OGX Repairing Awapuhi Ginger shampoo fares

I love the smell. The shampoo makes my hair smell good on the day I shampoo. It is nothing like the smell of our regular Indian ginger though. Unfortunately, it didn’t make my dry, frizzy hair as soft as I had hoped it would and definitely not as much as OGX Organix Renewing Argan Oil of Morocco shampoo did. It made my hair clean but not exactly smooth. I didn’t follow it up with OGX Repairing Awapuhi Ginger conditioner as is recommended on the bottle. I used a conditioner of a different brand.

Pros

Good fragrance that lasts a day

Made my hair clean

I don’t require much of the product; so the bottle lasts for long

Cons

Didn’t make my hair soft

It had no effect on my frizz

I didn’t notice any special hair-fortifying effect

Price: Rs 725 for 385 ml on Amazon India website

