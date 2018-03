If you are someone who can’t do without moisturising lip balm but are also highly in love with lipstick, you might want to read it till the end. Maybelline Newyork has always been my favourite brand because its makeup range usually plays a lot of colours and is quite reasonable too. Some of its lipsticks, especially, are so good that you’ll fall in love with them. I am someone who loves to try out different lipsticks but only for some time. What really has a permanent place in my beauty routine is my lip balm. Most of the times it really becomes difficult to choose between a lip balm and a lipstick because you want both the colour of the lipstick an then the moisture and the comfort of a lip balm. Maybelline New York had launched its range of coloured lip balms long back but I never really wished to try it since I thought it wouldn’t work like how I would want it to work. But I finally decided to give it a shot and here’s what I felt about it.

Product

Maybelline Baby Lips Candy Wow Orange

Price: 275 for 2g

Product Package

The product comes in an attractive cylindrical case, bright orange and green in colour. The shape looks like that of a normal lipstick with a twist at the bottom to get the stick out. It is longer than normal lipsticks and gives a feel of a lip gloss. There are many other shades available and the product doesn’t have any other info on its packaging except for the manufacturing date.

What the product claims to do:

Unlike a normal lip balm, Maybelline Baby Lips Candy Wow Orange is a tinted lip balm that not only moisturises your skin but also gives an awesome colour to your lips.

My review

I loved the product, given the fact that it caters my needs of both a lipstick and a lip balm in one. It is great for office use or if you are going for a brunch or something. It has a beautiful gloss because of which you can even apply it to a party or any other nighttime occasion.

My verdict

A very handy product that will soon become your favourite. Go for it, it is a must-have.

Image: Amazon.in