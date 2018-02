A good face cream is a basic need. With new products venturing into the beauty world, it has become difficult to figure out the right product that suits our needs. When it comes to face cream, gone are the days that we would use heavy base creams, gel-based creams have taken over. Most beauty products have become gel based these days. Gel eyeliner, Gel mascara, gel nail pain and the list is never-ending. I had seen this gel creme from Lotus called the Lotus Whiteglow and I couldn’t help sharing the review with you. Here’s how I liked the product.

Product description: Lotus is really known for its skincare products and this one is a gel-based creme with SPF25

Price: It is priced at Rs 99 for 18 grams, you get bigger packs too, I bought this one for trial.

Packaging and what they claim: Inside a white carton box this creme comes in an easy-to-use tube with grey cap. This product claims to be a skin whitening and brightening gel creme. It says that it is technologically advanced with triple action formula and contains rare fruit and plant extracts. It also claims to penetrate deep into the skin and gives you a fresh radiant, illuminated fairer skin. It is suitable for all skin type.

Pros and cons:

Pros:

I used it on a cleansed face and it did make my skin look rejuvenated and hydrated. It moisturised my skin and still didn’t look too much on my face. It seems very light on my face and gives the skin a glow. The best part is still the fact that it is very easy on my skin and looks like my second skin.

Cons:

It really doesn’t whiten the skin in anyway. It does give that monetary glow, but if you are planning to purchase it to become fairer, just DON’T.

My verdict:

It works as a great primer and you can use it before applying your foundation to get a perfect finish. Go for it.