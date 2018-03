Nobody likes a complete coverage heavy foundation for regular use these days. And if you are someone like you probably make the most use out of the concealers than the foundation and only believe in hiding a few blemishes and marks here and there, instead of a full-fledged layer of foundation. While liquid concealers are great and do their job well, concealer sticks are taking over the beauty world and how! Although, some people have not accepted concealer sticks readily and with all the mixed opinion I received I finally wanted to try the new Lakme Absolute White Intense SPF 20 Concealer Stick. I purchased it and used it for about 1 week and here’s my review.

Product

Lakme Absolute White Intense SPF 20 Concealer Stick

Price: Rupees 600 for 3.6g

Product Package

The product comes in an attractive cylindrical case in metallic. It is slimmer and therefore easy to carry and fit into any makeup pouch. The shape looks like that of a lipstick with a twist at the bottom to get the stick out. There are many other shades available and you might want to swatch the product on your skin before buying it to find the one that best matches your skin. It doesn’t have much info on the packaging and the stick looks smooth and easy to apply.

What the product claims to do:

Unlike the normal liquid concealer, this claims to make your task of applying concealer much easier. On Amazon.in it claims:

It contains Vitamin B3

It contains SPF 20

Ultralight

Covers blemishes and spots

Non-messy, fuss-free application

Easy to use format for under eyes and on spots

My review

Given the fact that it in stick format, I initially did find it a little drier than the normal liquid concealer but it would work wonders if you want to achieve a matte look. The best feature of this product is that it comes in the form of a stick which makes it very handy and easy to apply but having said that, it lasts for about 5-6 hours, makes your skin looks fresh and conceals all the marks and blemishes. However, you might want to apply a bit of a moisturising cream/primer before applying this concealer if you have dry skin.

My verdict

It is a very handy product. Give it a shot.

Image: Amazon.in