Body care is important and amidst so many body care products available in the market it has really become difficult to figure out what product to invest in. Especially when it comes to body washes, there are so many options available ranging in different prices. However, recently we received a Fiama Di Wills Ashwagandha and Almond Cream Shower Gel and here’s my review after using the product for 10 days.

Product

Fiama Di Wills Ashwagandha and Almond Cream Shower Gel

Price: Rs. 99 only for 200 ml

Product Package

This body wash comes is sleek plastic squeezable bottle which is clear and helps you check on the quantity of the body wash left while you are using it. The 200 ml pack doesn’t take up much space which means it can be a good travel buddy too.

What the product claims to do:

The product says that this body wash is a blend of the richness of almond cream and the natural goodness of Ashwagandha in form of a gel+ creme body wash for a refreshing bathing experience will uplift your mood and moisturizes it to make it bouncy.

My review

I used it once in a day while taking bath and it did make my mornings fresh. Not only does this smell amazing it is way better than using a soap that will only dry your skin out and rip your off its natural oils. Less goes a long way in the case of this body wash, therefore this body wash is really pocket-friendly too. In terms of moisturising the skin, it is way better than soaps and doesn’t leave you with extremely dry skin.

My verdict

For people still using soaps, its time you buy this amazing product. The fragrance does last for quite some time and helps you start you kickstart your day with a fresher bathe.