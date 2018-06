When I had got the cysteine treatment done for my hair, my hairdresser at the salon had asked me to use only de fabulous ginger energizing shampoo and conditioner. I was told that the products would help the treatment in my hair last longer. I was also warned against using any other shampoo or conditioner for the fear that the cysteine infusion would wear out soon. Upon further enquiry, I came to know that these de fabulous products are mainly recommended because they are free of Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) and clean the hair gently, keeping the treatment in the hair intact for long.

I hadn’t come across this product in any popular superstore so I used to buy de fabulous in my salon. It is available on e commerce websites. I have never seen a bottle bigger or smaller than 250 ml. The price is quite steep (approximately Rs 1,100 for 250 ml) but I was ready to get it because it was highly recommended and approved by my hairdresser.

What de fabulous ginger energizing shampoo and conditioner promise

Those with fine, frizzy, limp hair are advised to go for the ginger energizing variant of the de fabulous shampoo and conditioner (the other popular variant is reviver). Here’s what the product promises: The shampoo can be safely used every day because of its gentle scalp cleansing, frizz-fighting, shine and volume inducing properties. Both contain ginger root, mint, citrus extracts and panax ginseng extracts. The shampoo is known to ‘stimulate & dilate blood vessels creating an increase in the blood flow to the scalp for faster and healthier hair growth.’ It has ‘anti-static technology’ that is supposed to make the hair smooth and manageable with every wash. The conditioner has been designed to help your hair fight humidity by making it moisturized and soft from the inside. It helps in ‘restoring shine and restructuring fragile hair to its strong and radiant original state.’

My experience after using de fabulous ginger energizing shampoo and conditioner

The fact that de fabulous products are sulfate-free works very well for me because continuous use of SLS in shampoos and conditioners is known to cause hair loss, dry hair and itchy scalp in the long run. (Read: Should you switch to sulfate-free shampoo?) The shampoo and conditioner have a distinct ginger fragrance that stayed in my hair for at least a day after washing it. The smell is pleasant but it’s easy to get bored with that gingery smell after some months of using the products. At least I did. I liked the effect it had on my hair texture. The shampoo-conditioner combo leaves my hair soft with a little less frizz. Ginger along with the other ingredients apparently work together to make the hair shiny, bouncy and strong. Here are beauty benefits of ginger for your skin and hair. I did not notice any hair-strengthening properties. As far as the cysteine treatment goes, it stayed on for four-five months as promised by my hairdresser.

Pros

It reduces frizz

It’s SLS-free

Good for chemically treated hair

Cons

Too expensive

The ginger smell can get boring

Only one size available

Price: Rs 1,100 for 250 ml

