Bajaj Almond Drops hair oil is one of the oldest almond hair oil brands in India. ‘Enriched’ with almonds, the oil is quite popular especially among the younger generation mainly because of its non-sticky nature and its pleasant, sweet smell. Having tried a variety of hair oils, I wanted to give almond oil a try. My hair tends to be very frizzy and dry throughout the year regardless of what the season is. I was always on the lookout for that one miracle remedy that would get rid of all my hair woes.

I have tried a number of home remedies for making my hair smoother and softer. I tried using weekly egg hair packs, shikakai, trying out sulfate-free shampoos and doing coconut oil massages. But all of these had only short-term effects on my hair. A couple of days after these treatments, my hair would go back to its rough, dry texture.

I like trying different hair oils. Hair oils impart a number of benefits. Oil massages are highly recommended too. They help increase blood circulation which gets the blood pumping throughout the scalp. They are useful in getting rid of dead and dry skin. Oil massages also help in relieving tension and stress. Have you tried Dabur Amla hair oil?

Why almond oil is good for hair

I have tried coconut oil, castor oil, amla hair oil, olive oil, bhringaraj oil and sesame oil for my hair. But I must admit, I haven’t been applying these regularly on my hair. There are times when I go a week or two without oiling my hair. I have heard a lot about the health benefits of sweet almond oil for hair. It is known to reduce frizz and dandruff, get rid of split ends and make your hair shine. Rich in vitamins D and E and minerals such as calcium and magnesium, almond oil is known to soften hair by acting as a natural moisturiser. It also reduces hair loss.

Using Bajaj Almond Drops hair oil

Unlike coconut oil or any other hair oils, this almond oil feels very light and non-sticky. You only need a small quantity to cover your scalp. For those who have an aversion to strong smells, this oil is a boon. The sweet almond smell is not too strong and doesn’t stay for very long. I usually massage the oil in my hair at night and wash off the next day.

My experience with Bajaj Almond Drops hair oil

I love that my dry scalp soaks up the oil easily without leaving any residue. This means I can comfortably sleep with my hair oiled. I didn’t require a lot of shampoo to wash the oil off because it is so light. After washing, the hair feels soft. It doesn’t really get rid of frizz but it made my hair smoother. I used a little Bajaj Almond Drops hair oil as hair serum when my hair was semi dry. This gave a nice shine to my hair.

Pros

Very light and non sticky

Has a pleasant smell

Makes hair soft

Cons

Doesn’t get rid of frizz

Those with very dry hair may need a heavier oil

Price: Rs 150 for 300 ml

