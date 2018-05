paraffin wax has more uses than just making candles. You must have heard of paraffin manicures and pedicures some places even offer a full body paraffin wax treatment. This is not a new invention, paraffin wax treatment has been used for a long time in the fields of medicine but its skin benefits properties went unnoticed.

How Paraffin Wax treatments work

Warm oil-based paraffin wax is used in this procedure. You have to dip your hands, feet and in case of body paraffin wax treatment, your whole body. Paraffin wax treatment is known to provide relief from joint and muscle pain and quite recently it is also becoming a popular skin- softening treatment. The purpose of this therapy is to provide deep heat slowly to your body. Paraffin wax in a liquid form is known to absorb and retain heat which is then transferred to the areas where the wax solidifies. Wax treatment is known to relieve pain, stiffness, increase blood circulation and open pores while trapping moisture.

Here are a few health and beauty benefits of paraffin wax treatment: