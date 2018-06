You want to go for an important meeting but wait! Is your skin greasy or looking shiny? Yes! Has your skin care regime gone for a toss? On a daily basis, we tend to ignore our skin. But, our skin to needs that TLC and here, face packs can be your saviour! Yes! You have heard it right!

Read: Do people with oily skin need to moisturise? (Beauty query of the day)

Speaking about skin care, we often tend to pay more attention to our face in comparison to the other parts. True that! Healthy facial skin can boost’s one’s self-confidence. Even if you have an oily skin, don’t worry! We have a solution for you! Opt for face pack, though, the face packs are gentle but few people can be allergic to some ingredients. Test it on your skin before applying it or seek specialist advice from your dermatologist.

Read: Can night cream be used on oily skin? (Beauty query of the day)

Dr Apratim Goel, dermatologist and laser surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai, lists out DIY face masks to help you look ravishing and radiant. Keep glowing!

Face masks for oily skin: