Nutmeg is one of the popular spices which adds flavour to your food. It has a sweet and a nutty flavour and contains a host of health benefits. Nutmeg has an ability to add punch to any dish and also it cures many health problems. The wonderful spice is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties which can reduce inflammation and tackle joint pain. Nutmeg has a calming effect and its intake will promote better sleep by treating insomnia. The amazing spice is known to improve your digestive health as it promotes the secretion of the digestive enzymes. It also contains vitamin C, copper, iron, manganese, zinc and so on, to improve your overall well-being and strengthen your immune system.

Furthermore, it also has pain-relieving properties and can decrease the pain associated with wounds and strains. Nutmeg is jam-packed with antibacterial properties which can help you to improve your dental health. It can treat cavities and reduce your toothache.

Like health, the spice is also beneficial for your skin and hair. The exotic spice can cure many skin problems. Nutmeg powder, when applied to the skin, can help you to treat your skin problems – acne, pimples and so on. Here, we decode how it can help you to amplify your beauty as the curative properties of nutmeg can heal your scars which can cause due to acne or pimples. The antiviral elements in it can help you to fight infections, decrease the likelihood of clogged pores and can help in moisturizing and exfoliating your skin. Its anti-ageing properties can help you to get rid of wrinkles and fine lines.

Treats acne

Nutmeg is loaded with antifungal and antibacterial properties which can cure acne. If you have acne-prone skin, nutmeg can be a boon for you. Its anti-inflammatory activity can heal redness caused due to acne.

To prepare a face-mask for acne-prone skin: Mix one teaspoon of nutmeg and honey and apply the paste on your face. Wash it off with cold water after leaving it for 30 minutes.

Treats eczema

Nutmeg’s anti-inflammatory properties can help you to tackle eczema. You can use nutmeg under the guidance of an expert.

To make the cream: Take one tablespoon of nutmeg and olive oil. Apply the paste on the affected areas. Wash it off after 20 minutes with cold water.

It can exfoliate your skin

It can be a good exfoliating agent due to its abrasive texture. Mix nutmeg and other cleansing ingredients like honey to create a scrub and apply it on your skin and then wash it off.

A word of caution: Do the patch test first to see whether redness, allergy or any burning sensation occurs. If yes, then stop using it.

