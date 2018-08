Imagine yourself perfectly dressed for a party, but when you take a look at your feet, they appear to be cracked. Embarrassing right? We do take care or our skin and hair but we often tend to neglect our feet. So, one should take a proper care of his/her feet by following a good foot-care routine.

Wearing a wrong kind of footwear, lack of proper attention can cause many foot problems. Moreover, your feet tend to smell if you don’t wash it properly. It is better to take the necessary steps to prevent your feet from getting damaged due to cracks which cause bleeding, blisters, athlete’s foot and so on. Following this foot-care regime will help your feet to become soft. Read on to know more.

Moisturize: Yes, you have heard it right! To get rid of dry skin on your feet you should moisturize your feet regularly. This will also prevent cracks and blisters. In warm water, add salt and soak your feet for 10-15 minutes. Pat dry and then moisturize your feet and wear socks.

Baking soda: Take warm water in the bucket. Add two tablespoons of baking soda. Then, soak your feet in the warm water for half an hour. This will help you to keep your feet soft and clean. You can do this twice a week.

Banana: If you suffer from cracked feet, applying banana can help you to deal with this problem. Make a paste of banana and apply it on your feet. After drying, wash it off with warm water. This will surely help you to heal the cracks.

Salt: To get rid of dead cells and dirt, soak your feet in warm water and add 2 tablespoons of salt. You can also remove the dry skin with the help of a pumice stone. You can do it twice a week and this will make your feet soft as well.

Olive oil: It can act as a moisturizer. Massage your feet with olive oil and wear socks. Wash it off later.

Honey: In warm water, add honey. Then, soak your feet in it and wash it off later. If you do this every day, you will be able to get rid of dry skin.

Peppermint oil: The antibacterial properties in it will keep infections at bay. So, apply it to your feet. This will also kill germs and keep your feet in top shape.

