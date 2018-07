Imagine you are decked up for a party or a marriage, but your lips appear rough, pale and cracked. Embarrassing right? Every girl wants to acquire soft and supple lips. But, the weather can be a spoilsport. Due to bad weather, your lips may look unhealthy. Experimenting with too many cosmetics can also invite lip problems. This can affect your self-esteem and you may tend to lose your confidence. Like your skin, your lips require that Tender Love and Care (TLC). Like you, your lips will also look gorgeous and supple if you follow a good lip-care routine.

With monsoon drizzle, there is paleness and a monotone in nature. One may suffer from many lip problems like crack lips and so on. So, take a few measures if you wish to acquire pink lips.

Opt for scrubbing

If you want to get rid of dead cells and dirt, you should exfoliate your lips. Don’t go overboard and use a harsh scrubber. You can use a soft brush to scrub your lips.

Magical massage

You can massage butter or olive oil on your lips to improve the blood circulation which will help you to acquire rosy lips.

Hydrating your lips will help you

Drink a lot of water and stay hydrated as it will help you to keep your lips soft and supple.

Consume a healthy diet

Avoid eating spicy, healthy and oily foods. Eat more fruits and vegetables and say bye, bye to carbonated drinks.

Quit smoking

Smoking is injurious to your health, as well as your lips. If you quit smoking, you will be able to get rid of those dark patches on your lips. So, if you wish to get lovely lips, just cut down on smoking.

Get rid of your lipstick at night

The chemicals present in your lipstick can make it appear dull and chapped. See to it that you remove your lipstick before hitting the sack.

A right lip balm is essential

If you use a right lip balm it will help you to moisturize your lips. If your lips are moisturized it will not look weary.

Include a lot of fruits and veggies

Consume leafy green vegetables and fruits which are high in vitamin E and B like papaya, berries and kiwi. This will make your lips soft and supple.

Honey can be helpful

You can get rid of dark pigments on your lips, by applying honey. Also, this will help you to get pink lips.

Amazing aloe vera

Massaging aloe vera gel on your lips can be beneficial for your lips.

Image Source: Shutterstock