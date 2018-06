Hair growth and hair loss are two primary worries for anybody. When we particularly talk about monsoon, the climate calls for a specific hair routine. Rains affect your hair even if you remain indoors, especially on days when the humidity is high.

‘Depending on your hair type, it may leave your hair frizzy or flat. Hair that is fine, wavy, or curly usually tends to absorb the moisture in the air. This makes fine or thin hair fall flat, but people with wavy or curly hair end up with frizzy strands. The best solution to this is to use a humidity-protective gel before styling. These gels help by forming a protective coat over the hair cuticle and preventing moisture from getting in and also out,’ said Dr Apratim Goel dermatologist and laser surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai.

Hair care routine for all hair types

Dry hair: You know your hair is dry when it becomes greasy 4-6 days after washing.

Use shampoo especially formulated for dry hair.

Wash your hair once or twice a week.

Do not use a hairdryer.

Oily hair: You know your hair is oily when it becomes greasy 1-2 days after washing.

Use mild shampoo with an in-built conditioner or a vinegar/ lemon rinse.

Wash the hair daily.

To make the vinegar/lemon rinse, take two tablespoons of vinegar or lemon juice and massage into

hair.

hair. To double the strength of the rinse, you can use peppermint tea with one quart of distilled water as a final rinse.

Normal hair: You know your hair is normal if it becomes greasy 2-4 days after washing.

Use a mild shampoo, a good conditioner.

But rinse the hair with plain water or mild shampoo whenever they get wet in rain water.

