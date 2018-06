The monsoon is undoubtedly a time for fun and freshness. But while the season can conjure a pretty picture, the humidity is known to cause your skin to misbehave so make sure you are prepared well in advance for a hassle-free rainy season. Donald Simrock, Lakmé beauty expert share tips to keep you looking flawless amidst the rains.

* During the rains, your skin really needs to breathe without feeling oily and greasy. It requires care that is nourishing while also being protected from constant dampness and pollution. Using the aloe aqua gel, moisturizes your skin, removes dryness and leaves it feeling soft and smooth

* No matter how cloudy it gets, your skin always needs to be protected from the sun. Using the ultra-matte gel gives your skin a non-sticky, lightweight and ultra-matte finish while also protecting it from the sun

* Your ultimate motto for the monsoons should be – Less is more! Using an everyday skin stylist like a CC cream infused with natural ingredients like aloe vera can give you the dual benefit of makeup and nourishment that it needs

* This is not the time to go heavy on your makeup regime. Create a ‘no makeup’ makeup look by pairing a matte, poppy lipstick with winged eye created using a waterproof gel kajal. Choose a foundation which is enriched with a light formula or give the foundation some rest by going for a loose face powder

* Focus on bringing out your natural, fresh glow rather than overloading your skin with products. Opt for products which are infused with natural ingredients like aloe vera, honey as they are multi-beneficial and work mildly on your skin

* A special tip for all 9to5 women: Your skin goes through a sudden shock when you leave your cool air-conditioned office and step outside. So, use products which are non- greasy and non- oily for your skin to stay as fresh as possible.

