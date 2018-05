Monsoon will be here soon and you might want to prepare yourself to deal with the makeup struggles you will be facing this rainy season. If you love using makeup you surely don’t want your makeup look to be washed off by rain, waterproof makeup products come in very handy in this case as they don’t let water smudge your makeup. However, it does come with its own set of woes. You since it sticks to your body like a second skin you might want to be very careful while applying waterproof makeup products. These tips might help you:

1. Apply a generous amount of oil-based moisturiser beforehand: Waterproof makeup products are made in a way that they to stick to your skin for a long period of time which means they can dry your skin out really soon. It is very important that you moisturise your skin well before applying any kind of waterproof makeup product.

2. Avoid waterproof mascara as much as possible: Our eyelashes are really soft and can make it very difficult to remove waterproof mascara from them. Here are a few tricks to clean your mascara without ripping off your eyelashes. However, when it comes to waterproof lashes. Try and avoid using it.

3. Make sure you stack up specialised makeup removers for waterproof makeup products: Waterproof makeup products are strong and are meant to stay on your skin for long while even resisting water. You must opt for specialised makeup removers for waterproof makeup products.

4. You can invest in waterproof makeup setting spray rather than buying individual waterproof makeup products: I have used this trick and it works. Instead of buying separate makeup products for different uses invest in a good waterproof makeup setting spray to protect all your makeup.

5. Do not touch your face over and over again: Waterproof makeup tends to make your skin rough and dry. Avoid touching your face again and again to avoid inflammation and acne.