During the monsoon season, the humidity levels escalate, causing a host of skin and hair related woes. The climate triggers excessive oil secretion in the body and leads to itching which may further facilitate skin and hair related issues including disorders as well as fungal and bacterial infections.

‘Skincare is important. Instead of visiting doctors or experts, women flock outside beauty salons to treat skin flaws, and in most instances, I end up seeing all the adverse reactions to the same,’ said Dr Sravya Tipirneni, Consultant – Dermatologist and Cosmetologist, Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield.

She lists out 3 common skin and hair woes that women may face this season:

Fungal infections

Excessive moisture in the atmosphere in this season inevitably leads to “ringworm” infections on various parts of the body, if adequate moisture or hygiene on the surface of our skin isn’t maintained. ‘You need to keep yourself dry.’

Avoid getting drenched in rain and most importantly, the feet needs to be kept clean and dry.

Socks and shoes need to be well aerated and changed regularly.

This holds good for kids and adults alike.

Wearing occlusive footwear for long durations of time provides an ideal environment for fungus and bacterias to multiply. So avoid that!

Your dermatologist can help you with adequate preventive powders and medications if necessary.

Recurrent folliculitis

Folliculitis is the bacterial infection of a hair follicle. It flares in this season due to excess moisture. It can occur on any hair-bearing part of the body. In women, facial folliculitis is the most common and can be prevented very easily by using the right products and daily skin regimen that your dermatologist can provide for you based on your skin type.

Dull and frizzy hair

Women, dull and frizzy hair is going to be the biggest challenge this monsoon! Hair becomes frizzy because of the presence of the excessive moisture in the air. You can prevent your hair from becoming dull and frizzy by applying a mixture of apple cider vinegar and water.

Tip: Mix a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar mixed with half a cup of water, it will calm your tresses.

Use a gentle shampoo to wash your hair and avoid using chemicals on the hair.

Eczemas

This can happen to both men and women equally, though women are slightly more prone to it. Stick to your usual skin regime and also, make sure you protect your skin well.

Image Source: Shutterstock