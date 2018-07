Don’t just stick to your regular boring haircuts, men! It’s important that you try out new hairstyles every now and then so you know what works best for you. Opt for these 3 hassle-free and trendy haircuts by Vibhoar, CEO, NEU Salonz to look dapper.

Trendy undercut hairstyle

Subtly teased hair with smooth undercut and textures flatters all face cuts. This hairstyle is very popular amongst the youngsters. You can get a short textured haircut with long fringe. Get inspired by Shahid Kapoor’s trendy undercut hairstyle! Read: 5 haircuts for men that will trend in 2018

The edgy haircut

The edgy haircut is the most experimented style on the soccer field. This hairstyle embraces the bold side of fashion that one will never regret. This look is extremely popular amongst the soccer players. Doesn’t Varun Dhawan look hot in this edgy haircut? You can also give it a try!

Asymmetric haircut

If you are looking for something unique, you can go with an asymmetric haircut which is becoming a trend now. The hair is longer at the top and the sides are faded. You can carry an asymmetric haircut very well when it’s styled with hair gel. Stand out with this superb hairdo like Hardik Pandya!

