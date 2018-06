If you love taking selfies every now and then, you must know these makeup tricks to look stunning in every selfie! Vibhoar, CEO, NEU Blush shares secrets.

* Sunscreen is a must: No matter what, you should apply sunscreen to protect your skin from harmful ultraviolet rays. Apply sunscreen before you apply foundation or primer. Titanium based or Zinc oxide based sunscreens are considered to be best for the sensitive skin type. Summer make up kit must have a spray sunscreen or a gel-based sunscreen with minimum SPF 30. Here is how to choose the best sunscreen.

* Kind of make up products: Use only long-wearing, smudge-proof, waterproof cosmetic that stays for long and gives a perfect finish to your makeup. Use face powder to set makeup and reduce the excess shine on your face. Foundation with a matte finish works as a miracle.

* Avoid the catchy look: Everyone loves a nice glow that shimmer gives us, but there is a big difference between a healthy radiance and an over-the-top shine. Do not use any cosmetics with a shimmery, shiny or glowing finish it can make you look bad in the photographs. A concealer and a nude lip colour is all you need this summer.

* Maximise the impact of those eyes: Curled lashes and mascara are musts as both open up your eyes, and the eyes are the focal point of a picture. Use clear light to medium colour eye shadow for highlighting. The more open they are, the more the light hits them and that’s what makes them twinkle.

* Play with the sharp features: Don’t forget to apply a dash of bronzer to nose, forehead, cheekbones and chin to get that perfect Brazilian look. Powered bronzers are light to use and do not turn streaky like cream bronzers in summer.

* The lip-factor: Wear bright lipstick as darker shades can have a minimizing effect on the lips; steer clear of a dark matte lip colour. It can look aging and unflattering. Sticking with brighter colours can help you look younger.

* And the final look: Brighten your smile ahead of time with a teeth whitener. Smile with your eyes and your mouth.

Image source: Shutterstock

Source: IANS