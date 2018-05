We all love to put on some make-up. Of course, it cannot drastically change our face but can do a whole lot of good to hide certain flaws, blemishes and flecks making us look good and appealing too. Improving our aesthetics quotient with a touch of make-up also helps to boost confidence and brings in a certain kind of poise for sure. But then the thing with make-up is you need to know how to do it right. Too much of it and you end up walking like a wedding cake on the streets too less and you miss to create magic. This is why if you are going to try some make-up to look your pretty self, know the rules well. Here Dr Apratim Goel dermatologist and laser surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai gives us some tips:

Choose products that go with your skin tone and are compatible with your skin. This might take some while as it is really a trial and error process but eventually, you will know which makes your skin breathe and which leads to acne breakouts. So choose your BB creams, foundation, tinted moisturisers with care or take help of a dermatologist. Here is a guide on how to choose the right make-up base for your skin. Always moisturize your face before applying make-up. This keeps the skin elastic and prevents it from becoming dry and dull. Use a primer as a base before application of any kind of make-up, especially a foundation. Gel-based primers will temporarily block the open pores and give a nice even texture to your skin. It will also prevent the skin from becoming dry after application of make-up. Different kind of concealers are present in the market today that come with different benefits there are green colour concealers to cover vascular lesions, brown colour concealers to cover freckles and brown pigmentation, normal skin colour concealers are used to conceal dark circles around eyes, then there are concealer used to cover the acne blemishes and gives a natural look. Matt finish concealers are best for use in oily areas of the face like the ‘T’ zone. Get one according to your need. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply a concealer. Contouring face with the foundation is a recent trend in make-up where three different foundation sticks are used. 1 stick is of the same shade as your skin colour and other 2 sticks are 2 shades darker and 2 shades lighter. These foundations are applied over the face and blended together to give the face contoured look. While removing make-up first cleans the face with a gentle cleanser rather than just rubbing your face with soap then wipe off the make-up with soft cotton. Apply a night serum or a moisturizer to lock in the moisture of the skin.

Side effects: Some people experience allergic reactions to common cosmetic-product ingredients. These reactions can come in two types: irritant contact dermatitis, which is an itching or burning reaction to a product irritating the skin, and allergic contact dermatitis, which is more specific to certain ingredients that results in swelling, itching, or blisters. Both of these types of reactions are most commonly caused by things like fragrances or preservatives in makeup and other skin care products. In case of any reaction immediately consult a dermatologist for proper treatment. The side effects if any are localized; reaction can never occur in any other area of body here make-up was not applied. But if it is an allergy it can affect other parts of the body which will need treatment.

