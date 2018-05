Wearing makeup every day, for me, does help me look prepared and feel confident but that doesn’t mean that it is easy and good for skin. If you are someone like me who has makeup on almost every day, you might also want to take good care of your skin but that being said, here are a few makeup tips that will make your makeup look effortlessly chic.

1. Like I said before, your skincare comes first. No matter how much in hurry you be, don’t skip the cleansing, toning, moisturising process. Prep your skin well by hydrating it with liquid-based moisturiser so that your makeup doesn’t look oily and patchy. Make sure to use organic products. If nothing, at least scrub your face and moisturise.

2. Scrub your lips. Even if all of your makeup is on-point, a chapped pair of lips clad in lipstick is probably the worst sight and will even ruin your lipstick. Use some lip scrub or what works for me is that I sleep with a good lip balm on and while taking bath I rub off all the dead skin and re-apply lip balm till I do the rest of my makeup and wipe off the lip balm before applying my lipstick.

3. Unless it winters or you live in extremely cold conditions, go for a matte primer that will make your task of blending easier and you might not even need a concealer as it will smoothen your skin better than the oil based one which will highlight your pores if you skip the concealing process.

4. Use the right brushes. Invest in a good brush set. Even the on-point make up will fall flat if you don’t use the right brushes. If you are using a single a brush for multiple things you are only making your makeup process longer.

5. Don’t forget the eyelids: Many a time people tend to forget their eyelids while applying a foundation or a concealer. This can make your skin look uneven.