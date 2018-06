Summer is a great time to play around with different colours in your makeup stash. Time to upgrade your eye makeup game with these latest eyeliner styles that will steal your heart away!

Add some colours to your eye makeup with coloured eyeliner. Yellow is the colour of the season and here’s why you must try the yellow eye makeup trend this summer and you must know 6 Easy hacks for applying coloured eyeliner like a pro

Double-winged liner: Why wing it once when you can wing twice? Take a look at Kareena acing the double-winged liner look. However, while trying this eyeliner style make sure that you keep the lower liner a bit subtle than the upper one.

Thumbprint eyeliner: This easy breezy makeup trend started by Gigi and Bella Hadid and it will give the tedious wing eyeliner a break. As the name suggests thumbprint eyeliner looks like the thumbprint of your thumb dipped in black pigment and pressed on the corner of your eye.

Inverted eyeliner: Give your casual winged liner a break, make way for the inverted winged eye liner:

Glitter eyeliner: Glam up your look with some glitter eyeliner this summer (Read: 7 things you should keep in mind before applying a glitter eyeliner)

