Doing your makeup in summer is probably one of the most difficult things because the weather is really warm all around and you have to deal with sweaty oily skin all the time. You must understand that the trick behind getting the perfect finish during summers is to have your base makeup in place. Here are things you must keep in mind while applying your base makeup during summers. However, when it comes to eye makeup, you have to be extra careful about it because your eyes are really sensitive. Here are few things you must keep in mind while applying your makeup during summers :

Avoid glitter: Glitter looks really awesome, no doubt about it but during summers you might want to be a little more careful about it. A lot of sweat will ruin your glitter game and smudge your eye makeup completely and you will end up having glitter all over your face. But if you really want to use glitter, make it a point to use very less of it. Use minimal eye makeup: During summers light makeup is the key. Not only does it looks relaxing but also makes you feel good. A lot of sweat tends to make your skin itchy and itchiness will make absolutely ruin your makeup. Use an eye primer: Eye primer plays a vital role in your summer eye makeup regime. During summers the sweat tends to smudge away your makeup and primer, in this case, can help you keep your eye makeup in place and reduce the risk of smudging. Be careful with the waterproof eye makeup products: Waterproof makeup products especially eyeliner and mascara are really difficult to clean off later. During summers when your face is extremely sweaty and oily cleaning off waterproof eye makeup would be a task and can even cause rashes. Use the right makeup remover or as far as possible avoid using waterproof makeup. If you are an eyeshadow person go for light shades and powder-based eyeshadows after applying primer to fix it well. avoid dark shades so that even if your shadow smudges the damage won't be easily visible.