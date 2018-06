Your face is defined by your eyebrows. Though every woman craves for bold and thick eyebrows as it amplifies the beauty, they often tend to neglect it. The fuller arches can make you look young and ravishing! So, if you wish to get thick and bold eyebrows, get going!

As per Dr Apratim Goel, dermatologist and laser surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai, as much as you would care for your skin, eyes and hair, taking care of your eyebrows is equally important. The different methods for shaping brows are plucking or tweezing, threading and waxing which should be done from time to time.”

She adds, “Choose the right shape for your face. Before tweezing your brows, wipe the brow area with a cotton ball soaked in astringent. If your brows are sparse, use a freshly sharpened brow pencil to fill in the areas with light and quick strokes. Don’t make your eyebrows too thin or too bold. Check for the shape and use makeup to make it appear bolder. Make sure that the eyebrows aren’t too short from the tail and the brow shade should be about two shades lighter than hair colour. Also, avoid over plucking of the eyebrows.”

Make sure that you are properly tweezing your brows under the guidance of an expert. Don’t opt for any OTC products as it can invite unwanted problems. Seek your dermatologist’s advice and follow a proper skincare routine.

