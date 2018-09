Want to look amplify your beauty and look ravishing? Want to slow down your ageing? Is your acne annoying you? Has your skin become rough and dehydrated? Then, hazelnut is the answer to all your skin woes. Yes, we are not kidding! This powerful flavouring agent used in the coffee can also help you to look like a diva. So, start consuming it! Know the many skin benefits of it.

It can help you to keep your skin hydrated: It is abundant in vitamin C and can help you to moisturize your skin. So, just incorporate it into your coffee now!

It can protect you from the harmful UV rays of the sun: It contains vitamin C. so, just apply hazelnut oil on your skin and this will surely be helpful for you.

It can help you to delay your ageing: Ageing cannot be stopped but it can be reversed. Yes, hazelnut can help you in doing so. It is loaded with vitamin C and A which can help you to banish wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots and so on.

It can help you to treat acne: Faulty eating habits, pollution, and certain medications can lead to cane. It can spoil your appearance and lower your confidence. It can also be very annoying and painful. But, don't bother anymore as we have a good solution to your problem. Hazelnut is skin friendly and abundant in vitamin E and its application can be beneficial. So, take roasted hazelnuts and then you can mix them with the coffee powder and add sugar along with coconut oil. Scrub the area gently and enjoy acne-free skin. When are you trying it?

The take-home message: Before applying hazelnut on your skin do a patch test. Discontinue the application if you experience itching, burning and redness.