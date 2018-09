Folic acid also called as vitamin B9 or folate is vital for your tissue’s growth and healthy cell and brain development. It can also be beneficial during pregnancy, can ease your digestion and help you to fight depression. Like health, it also has ample of skin and hair benefits. So, if your acne is bothering you, or you want a healthy glow or want to get stronger tresses, you should eat foods abundant in folic acid.

You may get folic acid from citrus fruits and juices, tomato juice, mushrooms, asparagus, dark green leafy vegetables, legumes and beans which in turn can help you to look gorgeous and sexy!