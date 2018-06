Eyebrows play a major role in amplifying your beauty, but the eyebrows are the least attended feature of the face, though, they have the power to dramatically improve your look and enhance your beauty if they are groomed properly. “Beautiful eyes and perfect eyebrows almost transcend the beauty of the face and make an immediate visible impact in the person’s appearance,” explains Dr Apratim Goel, dermatologist and laser surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai.

Read: How to get thick eyebrows that stand out!

She adds, “Above the inside corner of your eye starts your perfect eyebrow and it ends at the outside corner, above your eyelashes. Eyebrows should have an arch which falls somewhere in the middle of the brow and it should be broader at the inner end and they should be tapering at the outer end. Some make it thin, some make it too dark with a pencil or some are too experimental with their eyebrows. So, avoid doing so.”

Read:8 reasons for eyebrows thinning or eyebrow hair loss!

Here, Dr Apratim Goel tells you which shape suits your face and how you should take care of your eyebrows.

Follow these tips:

• Eyebrows should be balanced. Neither too thick nor pencil thin.

• The length of brows should be longer than the eye length.

• Eyebrows slanting upwards make you look angry, so be careful and not to take off too much at the outer corners.

• Eyebrows shouldn’t be completely arched.

TLC for your eyebrows:

To add volume to your brows, use a stiff slanted brush to apply eyeshadow in short gentle strokes.

Rub castor oil mixed with rum daily night to increase hair growth.

If the eyebrow hair has dandruff, shampoo and condition it.

Image Source: Shutterstock