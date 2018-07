Today, Keratin treatment is very popular among women who want lustrous and strong hair. Keratin is a natural protein that’s present in the hair. In the Keratin treatment, this protein is infused in your hair by using a hot iron. Arpit Jain, MD and Founder, Auraine Botanicals says, “Keratin treatment is a procedure to tame your hair to make it frizz-free, manageable and healthy. It’s done by depositing the keratin protein that hair loses over time due to environmental and other damage. We all need to maintain hair health and this is the perfect solution for those looking at longterm hair care. It is not permanent and can last for 4-5 months. With time, the infused keratin wears off. Regular keratin treatment will gradually improve the hair texture and make it manageable.” Read: Is keratin treatment effective in reducing frizz?

Keratin is more of a restorative treatment and reverses hair damage. Arpit Jain points out, “Keratin treatment is not harmful to the hair. Even, one who has coloured his/her hair can opt for it as the hair tends to get a little rough and weak after colouring and the keratin treatment will help strengthen your tresses.” Read: 4 hair treatments to go from damaged to gorgeous hair

He concludes by saying, “It is important to understand that every kind of hair treatment comes with aftercare regime and you cannot expect longlasting effects without using proper aftercare products. Always use sulphate-free products and protect your tresses by keeping them moisturized.”

Image Source: Shutterstock