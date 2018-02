If you think that a swipe of your makeup wipe is cleaning all the makeup on your face completely then you're wrong. Makeup from these areas on your face is out of your makeup wipe's reach. Take a look:

Your eyelid: Since eyelid is a very sensitive area, no matter how much you clean it, some amount of eye makeup stays.

Corner of your lips and cupid's bow: This is another place where your makeup can hide and cheat your eyes. Be extra careful while cleaning makeup from these areas.

Coner of your nose: Usually while using a makeup wipe, it becomes difficult to clean the corners of your nose and that is why little makeup gets accumulated every time. Try to clean it well to avoid the formation of blackheads.

Your eyelashes: Mascara tends to solidify on your eyelash and in turn, makes it difficult for you to wipe it off using a makeup remover wipe.