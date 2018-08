Our skin and hair put up with a lot: Pollution, dirt, harsh products, and what not. Oh how can we forget the whole ‘getting old’ syndrome? Your hair tends to get brittle and dry and skin more rough as you age. These easy-to-follow solutions may help you keep your skin and hair healthy.

Skin Care

To address dull and dry skin, use iced yoghurt along with some sugar or a simple homemade papaya mask (mash it in water, make syrup and apply). For better results add some honey to it. After applying it on your face, wash it off with icy water. These masks will keep your skin moisturised and prevent it from getting dull.

Cleansing milk is again a must have, as it can instantly enhance your skin.

Body scrubbers are also important. To make body scrubber, mix olive oil, one cup of sea salt and five drops of sandalwood oil.

Face is a very important part of our body. For instant facelift, simply brush egg white on your face, wait until it dries and then wash it off with iced water. One can also rub ice cube with one table spoon of honey.

Eye Care

Moving on from killer to romantic, eyes play a massive role in exchange of emotions. With the everyday hustle-bustle, dark circles are becoming common, which can affect you individually. Cucumbers can be your go-to option in this situation. Massage grated cucumber around your eyes. Before that take a used chamomile tea bag and store the it in the freezer. Then after sometime take it out, place it on your eyes and leave it for ten minutes. You can easily feel the difference in your eyes.

For tired eyes, pour some iced spring water in a bowl and add a few drops of rose water, two drops of honey and dip one eye into it. The make the same mixture for the other eye and repeat the process.

Hair Care

For managing frizzy hair use lemon spray. It releases the tangles. Take two lemon slices and boil in two cups of water until the water reduces to half the amount. Transfer the liquid into a spritz bottle and sprinkle it on your hair.

Move over artificial colours as they can be detrimental for your hair. Trust natural products like henna or a sprig of rosemary, dipped in hot water with black tea. It does the trick seamlessly! Mix the rosemary dipped hot water in 1/4 cup of shampoo and use the mixture every time you shampoo. For about 15 minutes leave the shampoo in your hair and observe the difference it makes.

And if you are one of those last minute-dashers who do not have the time to blow dry or rinse their hair, then do not worry, a little bit of Johnson’s baby talcum powder is your last minute fix. Spray some talcum powder on the hair brush, over turn your hair and brush it to the tips.

