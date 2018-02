Organix hair products, especially the Organix Renewing Argan oil of Morocco range of hair products, are quite the range across the world. Whether it is shampoos, conditioners or hair oils or leave-in treatments, OGX products are hugely popular, mainly because of their no-sulfate, no paraben claims. According to Dr Sushant Shetty, Senior Consultant, Dermatologist from Sunrise Group of Hospitals, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLS) has been proven as a potential irritant. Use of SLS in hair products leads to rough and dry hair in the long term. SLS strips the scalp and hair of its natural oils leaving the scalp itchy and hair dry.

I have tried OGX Organix Renewing Argan oil of Morocco shampoo and OGX Organix Repairing Awapuhi Ginger Shampoo and have more or less approved them. Every brand of shampoo always recommends that you use it in conjunction with the same brand’s conditioner ‘for the best results.’ This is why I decided to try OGX Organix Renewing Argan oil of Morocco conditioner.

What OGX Organix Renewing Argan oil of Morocco conditioner promises

The conditioner is meant to strengthen, soften and smoothen your hair with the power of one of the most potent ingredients in the hair industry—argan oil.

How to use OGX Organix Renewing Argan oil of Morocco conditioner

After shampooing, apply conditioner generously to hair, working through the ends. Wait 3-5 minutes. Rinse hair thoroughly.

My experience with OGX Organix Renewing Argan oil of Morocco conditioner

After being impressed with the shampoo, I had great hopes from the conditioner. I wasn’t disappointed. The sweet, rich smelling conditioner does a good job of smoothing the hair making it ideal for dry hair. It reduces frizz to a certain extent. This conditioner doesn’t contain SLS, which …

Pros

It is SLS-free

Makes the hair soft and smooth

Cons

Not effective in cutting down frizz

Price: Rs 785 for 385 ml

