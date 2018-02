I usually don’t experiment a lot with my skin’s cleansing and nourishing routine but when it comes to trying out a natural ingredient, I am all game. Neem has been around us for ages and is a natural ingredient that is easily available too. I had heard of the immense health benefits of Neem and also how neem is beneficial for your hair and skin too but had never given it a shot. Recently, I was facing a lot of dandruff issues and also was suffering from breakouts on my skin. I didn’t want to opt for allopathic treatment for this and was on a lookout for a natural ingredient is when I found out that I could use neem water for these problems of mine. I used neem water for 10 days and here’s my review.

How to use neem leaves for hair

Take 2 litres of water and put it to boil. Add neem leaves(No stem) to it and let it boil for a few minutes. Once the colour of the water has changed, put off the flame and let it cool.

Once cool use it as you would use normal water for washing your hair. Once you have rinsed your hair with neem water, use normal water to wash off the neem water.

Effects of neem water on hair and scalp:

After using it for 10 days I did see a huge difference. dandruff was reduced and the problem of scalp itchiness that I was facing was reduced. However, there was no effect on hair loss or hair breakage. The only problem using neem water on hair is the smell. You might want to use a nice smelling serum to curb down the smell.

How to use neem water for skin

Take a litre of water and boil neem in it. Wash your face twice in a day with the water once it is cooled down. You can also take the steam of it, wipe your face and then clean it with normal water.

Effects of neem water on skin

Neem is known to have antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral properties and it did work on my skin well. I use a lot of makeup and because of this suffer from clogged pores and breakouts. Neem water helped me get rid of acne and breakouts. It also reduced the itchiness and dryness on my skin. However, if you think that it can help you lighten the skin tone then let me tell you that it only helps reduce acne marks very mildly and the skin tone doesn’t lighten.