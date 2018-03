My hair is chemically treated and because of that, it is very brittle at the ends. I also have a very dry scalp and used to suffer from dandruff issues. However, I have recently found my one-stop conditioning solution in the form of aloe vera. I always knew that aloe vera is beneficial for hair and wanted to try it but never actually tried it even after having a plant at home. After the chemical treatment done on my hair, I realised that it had ruined my hair big time and while I was desperately looking for a natural remedy for softening my hair and that is when I decided I wanted to try out aloe vera. I did a bit of a research and found out the benefits of aloe vera for hair and I was surprised to know that aloe vera is rich in vitamins, essential amino acids minerals, such as copper and zinc, that are important for hair growth, plant steroids and fatty acids, etc. Studies have also proven that aloe vera’s antifungal properties help combat dandruff and other skin infection. I finally tried it twice in a week for a month. Here’s how I went about it.

Three ways I used aloe vera as an all natural conditioner:

Steps:

1. Slit an aloe vera stem into two

2. With a spoon scoop out the gel from it into a bowl.

3. Apply the gel directly to your hair after shampooing.

4. Leave it for about 15 minutes.

5. Rinse it well.

I also tried using it as a leave-in conditioner. Here are the steps:

Slit an aloe vera stem into two. With a spoon scoop out the gel from it into a bowl. Add a few drops of your favourite essential oil into the gel and some water to make it into a runny consistency. Mix it well till all the ingredients are mixed well. Pour it into a spray bottle and use it as you’d use a leave-in conditioner.

Here are the benefits of using aloe vera as a conditioner:

1. Made my hair very smooth and frizz-free.

2. My hair looked shinier than before.

3. My hair didn’t seem too heavy.

4. Dandruff reduced.

5. Scalp itchiness reduced.