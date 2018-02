Chapping of lips is a common problem and even though we have the lip balms and lip glosses we no that it has preservative and unnatural components. I am always on a spree of looking for more natural remedies for my problems and therefore thought of trying out my mother’s remedy to chapped lips- Ghee. Ghee is a vital part an Indian household, however, even though these days many people consider it fattening or unhealthy for weight loss, you can’t ignore the health benefits of ghee. Packed with many health benefits, ghee is known to act as a brain tonic, aid digestion and even help prevent cancer. According to Ayurveda it is also a great natural moisturiser and can help get rid of the dry flaky skin. I usually have a problem with chapped lips and wanted to avoid the use of lip balm or lip gloss. I used ghee on my lips before sleeping and here’s how effective it was.

How to use it:

Take 4 spoons of ghee and heat it up. Once it cools a bit, pour it into a lip balm container and use it as you would use your lip balm after cooling. Apply it daily before you go to bed. Once you wake up you will see the dry skin flakes on your lips are moisturised enough. Scrub those dry flakes from your lips once you wake up and say hello to smooth, soft lips.

How effective is it?

I would recommend it to everyone who has a problem of chapped lips or, in fact, dry skin. It is very moisturising and the moisturisation lasts for a really long time. Even after you rub your lips a bit on your pillow while sleeping, its moisturisation stays. The best part about ghee is that it is edible and since I have a habit of eating up my lip balm, eating up ghee is way safer.

Image: Shutterstock