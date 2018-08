Sendha namak, also called Himalayan salt or rock salt, is known for numerous reasons. First, it lends a unique taste to the dish you add it to. Second, it is considered as the healthiest of all the salts because it contains 84-92 trace minerals, it is natural, unrefined and unpolluted and contains comparatively less sodium than table salt or sea salt. Owing to its rich mineral content, Himalayan salt is known to be beneficial for people with hypertension and osteoporosis. But what is relatively less known about Himalayan salt or sendha namak is the beauty benefits it offers. Rock salt can actually be used for skin concerns.

Before using it, keep in mind: in most shops, Himalayan salt is available in either rock form (about 1 inch big) or powdered form. To make a scrub of Himalayan salt, put the rocks in a mortar and pestle and gently crush them to make a coarse powder. Ensure that the salt crystals are small.

Himalayan salt for skin

You can use Himalayan salt as a scrub to exfoliate your skin. Exfoliation is one of the most important steps in a beauty routine. Exfoliation helps clear pores on your skin. These pores are generally filled with dirt and oil that doesn’t go away easily with regular cleansing or washing. Exfoliation also helps remove dead skin and makes the face look brighter and fresher.

How to use Himalayan salt as an exfoliator: Cleanse your face with a mild face wash and warm water. The warm water will help your pores open up. Gently apply the rock salt on your face in a circular motion. Make sure you are exfoliating very gently. Harshly rubbing the salt on your skin can cause injuries and pigmentation. After 2-3 minutes of massaging with the salt, wash with warm water and pat dry.

How to use Himalayan salt in your bath: Just pour the powder or crystals in warm water in a bathtub or bucket and let it dissolve. Soak yourself in this water or pour it over your body. This will enable the minerals and other nutrients in the salt to get absorbed into your body. This can help relieve pain and soreness, increase blood circulation and cleanse dead skin.

