The skin faces the maximum brunt of the damage wrecked by pollution. The problems include skin dryness, rashes, allergy, wrinkles, pigment spots, eczema and accelerated ageing. Air pollution increases the number of free radicals in the air and this along the ultraviolet radiation decreases the amount of collagen in the skin. The skin thus loses its elasticity, developing fine lines and wrinkles. With this toxic air, the level of oxygen in the skin cells reduces making it look dull and tired. New research shows that polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, nitrogen dioxide and other chemicals in the air accelerate skin ageing significantly. Here is how the smog affects your skin.

How to keep your house pollution-free

Keeping our houses dust free is very important. Keeping the house uncluttered helps with cleaning. Using vacuum cleaners and wet mopping and dusting is recommended. There are many air purifiers available that claim to reduce the pollution; these claims may not be evidence-based and may not work as well as advertised. But even if they reduce the particulate matter slightly, it may be better than nothing.

How to prevent skin damage due to air pollution

On days that pollution levels are particularly high, wearing full sleeve clothes may offer the skin some protection.

Always use a good quality sunscreen, even in winter to protect again sun damage.

Wearing good quality mineral makeup may offer some physical protection.

A healthy skin is the best barrier, and a healthy body will offer good nutrition to the skin. Eating a healthy, balanced diet, not smoking, having less alcohol and regular exercise keeps the body healthy. Here are some diet tips to beat the ill effects of smog.

Having a good skincare routine, for cleaning, toning and moisturising the skin, every morning and evening is very important.

Drink lots of water to hydrate the skin.

