Every woman knows about various beauty products which can get them a gorgeous look. However, homemade fruit face masks are great for rejuvenating and to even out skin tone. But store-bought masks contain many chemicals that are not good for the skin. Almost every fruit that you can name is a boon to your beauty regime. You can add kiwi fruit to the list too!

Now you must be wondering why Kiwi face mask? Why not? Kiwi mask is very good in terms of proper skin care. Kiwi contains vitamins C, E and also various antioxidants that are essential for rejuvenating the skin. The fruit and stimulate the production and regeneration of skin cells. The antioxidant content in kiwi works as a natural bleach to brighten and lighten your skin. Also helps keep your skin supple and firm. Help fight acne and blemishes as well. In kiwifruit the black seeds help in exfoliating dead skin cells from the skin, thus offering smoothe and glowing skin.

To prepare the face mask one can combine different natural ingredients with kiwi. If you can add yoghurt and banana then you will get more effect of skin whitening. Bananas are rich in vitamins, potassium and water content that help hydrate and nourish the skin. Yoghurt works as an exfoliant because it is rich in lactic acid, reduce pigmentation, remove dead cells and accelerate the growth of new skin cells.

DIY Kiwi Face Mask

Ingredients

1 Kiwi

1 Banana

1 tablespoon plain yoghurt

How to make: Scoop out the flesh from a kiwi and put it in a bowl. Mash the pulp well with a fork. Add 1 peeled banana to the kiwi and smash it. Add 1 tablespoon of plain yoghurt to the kiwi-banana mixture. Mix the ingredients thoroughly to form a smooth paste.

How to use: First, remove all the makeup then rinse your face. Put the kiwi facial mask on your face and spread it evenly. Leave it for 20 to 30 minutes on the skin and allow it to dry. After that gently rub the mask on your skin and then wipe it off using a soft washcloth soaked in lukewarm water. The pat dry and apply a moisturiser. For softer, glowing and flawless skin use this face mask once every week.

