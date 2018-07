Kidney stones are no longer rarer and most of us have to go under the needles to cure them. But what if you get to know of homemade tricks to either prevent kidney stone formation or to allow easy passage of these stones without having to opt for a surgery? Remaining hydrated is the mantra to keep an arm’s length from kidney stones and here is a list that will help you overcome kidney stones without pangs of syringes, fear of surgeries and depressing hospital stays.

Water: It helps in smooth passing of stones

Water is the best solvent when it comes to dissolving the kidney stones and enabling their easy and speedy passage out of the body. While it is ideal to drink eight glasses of water every day to combat kidney stones naturally, go for 12 glasses of water if you are diagnosed with kidney stones. Also, do observe the colour of your urine. In case it is dark yellow, it is an indication that your body is dehydrated and needs more water.

Lemon juice: Its citrate averts stone formation

Lemon juice is the most preferred beverage in summers. Out of an array of health benefits a glass of lime juice has, one of the most prominent out of them is its ability to ward off kidney stone formation. The citrate present in lemon juice not only prevents calcium stone formation but also reduce the stones to smaller pieces, thereby allowing smoother passage.

Basil juice: Its acetic acid helps in easy flush

A glass of basil juice helps your body to flush kidney stones out easily, all thanks to the acetic acid present in it. Not just that, it also lessens pain. It has enriching nutritional value and has been used to cure digestive and inflammatory disorders, apart from curing kidney stones. Its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents also play quite a role in maintaining healthy kidneys. However, there are certain don’ts when it comes to taking in basil juice. Extensive use of basil juice may lead to low blood sugar, low blood pressure and a rise in bleeding.

Apple cider vinegar: This is the next must try

While washing out the kidneys is the main job that apple cider vinegar does, it can also help in curbing pain due to kidney stones. Two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in six to eight ounces of purified water a day will help you keep a nephrologist away. Again, those with blood sugar should be cautious regarding consuming it. It is a big no for people who are on insulin, digoxin, etc.

