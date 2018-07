You don’t like those unwanted dark patches on your knees and elbows. Nobody does. But there’s no need to feel embarrassed about them. There are simple home remedies to get rid of those unwanted spots created by the accumulation of dead skin or excessive sun exposure. These natural cures are better than your over-the-counter creams and peels, we bet!

Baking Soda And Milk Mixture

Dab On: Mix baking soda and milk, 1 tablespoon each and apply the mixture on the dark elbows and knees. Gently scrub in a circular motion for two to three minutes. Rinse with water.

How It Works: Baking soda is a great exfoliant, it removes dead cells and cleanses your skin. The lactic acid and amino acids found in milk lend a moisturising effect while its antioxidants give your skin the desired glow.

Coconut Oil And Walnut Paste

Dab On: Take a bowl, add coconut oil and walnut powder to it. Mix 1 tablespoon each of the ingredients and make a thick paste. Scrub it on the dark elbows and knees for 2 to 3 minutes. Rinse with water.

How It Works: The hydrating properties of coconut oil, coupled with its vitamin E, prevent dryness, repair your skin and lighten it. The polyphenols in walnuts help in vanishing blemishes.

Almond Oil

Dab On: Take a few drops of almond oil on your palm and apply it to the knees and elbows with your finger. Massage for a few minutes so that the skin can absorb the oil.

How It Works: Essential vitamins and minerals that these oil harbours help in removing dark spots and treating skin discolouration.

Aloe Vera Gel

Dab On: Cut an aloe leaf and extract the gel. Apply it on the knees and elbows, and leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water.

How It Works: It removes dead skin cells from your knees and elbows and protects them from the UV rays of the sun.

Fresh Lemon Juice

Dab On: Squeeze the juice out of a lemon and apply it on your darkened knees and elbows. Keep it on for an hour or until it completely dries. Rinse with water.

How It Works: Lemon juice acts as a bleaching agent that can make your knees and elbows brighter.

Potato

Dab On: Cut slightly thick slices of a potato and rub them on the knees and elbows for a few minutes. Rinse off after 15 minutes.

How It Works: The bleaching properties of potatoes help to lighten your dark spots. They also nourish dry and dull skin.

Image Source: Shutterstock