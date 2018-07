From rocking the cradle to ruling the world, our hands do it all. But unfortunately, these ‘busy bees’ of our body are mostly neglected, while it comes to taking care. How many times have you noticed your hands getting dry? Not before the skin starts coming off I am sure. However, dry skin isn’t the only culprit behind your peeling palm. Other causes could include eczema, psoriasis, sunburn, harsh chemical-based products and allergies, and fungal infections, vitamin deficiencies, etc.

Here are some effective home remedies to stop peeling of skin from the hands:

Water Wonder: Soak your hands into a large bowl of warm water at least for 10 minutes a day. It will make your hands soft and the dry skin will start coming off. For a better effect, add some honey and lemon juice to the warm water. Then remove your hands from the water and pat them dry. Don’t forget to apply a good moisturiser.

Moisture Power: Honey has immense moisturising properties in its constituents. All you need to do is apply some on the affected areas and leave for half an hour. This is a home remedy that won’t disappoint you.

Oat Therapy: In a large bowl of warm water, put some oats and let them soak. Dip your hands in the bowl when the oats become soft for 10 to 15 minutes. Do it every day in case of a severe condition.

Cool Cucumber: Take a cucumber, peel it and cut it into thick slices. Rub the slices on your affected hand and don’t wash it before 10 to 15 minutes, let it dry. After that, wash your palm with lukewarm water and massage with a good moisturiser or vitamin E oil.

Coconut Works: Coconut happens to be an answer to a number of dermatological problems including peeling skin. It works by moisturising your skin, thus keeping it soft and supple. Coconut is the home for a certain type of fatty acids that allow it to penetrate fast and deep into the skin. Thus, it is very effective in combating dryness, itching and flaking. Plus, its antifungal and antibacterial attributes protect against infections. Apply coconut oil generously on your peeling palm quite a number of times a day and at night, let it rest on your hands through the night. Wash it off the next morning.

Banana Bonanza: Do you throw away your inedible overripe bananas? Don’t, if you find your palms or fingers are peeling. Mash it, mix a little honey and milk to it, and apply on your dry hands. Do this regularly and your hands will thank you as your skin absorbs all the lovely nutrients this strong mixture offers.

