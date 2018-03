If you have dark or discoloured lips, it must be bothering you. Many people feel frustrated and paint their lips with lipsticks all the time to hide the discolouration. This might be a good trick to hide dark lips but is not a permanent solution. To treat dark and discoloured lips you might have to take little effort. There are numerous home remedies that can help to make your lips look good and retain their natural colour and shine. Here Dr Apratim Goel, Dermatologist and Laser Surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai shares few such natural remedies to treat discoloured lips.

1. Apply a mix of lemon juice and honey to the lips. Lemon juice has natural bleaching abilities and when mixed with honey can effectively lighten and make the lips turn to its natural pinkish colour.

2. Exfoliate your lips by removing dead skin with a simple sugar scrub. Make a sugar scrub by combining a tablespoon of white or brown sugar with just enough honey or olive oil to make a paste. Then rub it all over your lips gently to remove dry skin that can also make your lips look dark.

3. Potatoes have been used to lighten skin, including reducing the appearance of scars. Potatoes contain ‘catecholase,’ a naturally occurring enzyme that is best known for reducing darkness and may work in reducing lip discolouration. Gently massage your lips with grated potatoes or apply potato juice over them and leave overnight.

4. Like potato juice use pomegranate and beetroot juices which have been widely used to obtain a natural lip colour for various herbal and natural cosmetics too. Apply either of them on your lips and leave them overnight to help the lips heal.

5. A sunscreen with SPF 30 and zinc oxide is an absolute must and should be used regularly on lips to prevent discolouration or darkening of lips.

6. After consulting a certified dermatologist using bleaching creams that could help to lighten up the discolouration, such as Hydroquinone, kojic acid, etc., can also help.

7. Moisturize! Dry, damaged lips can have a dark appearance. Use a good quality lip balm with moisturizing ingredients such as shea butter (known for its antioxidant and moisturizing properties), cocoa butter (used to reduce discolouration from scarring) and almond oil.

8. Massage your lips with almond oil or ice cubes which can increase blood flow and brighten your lips.

9. Boost Intake Of Vitamin C: A good vitamin C supplement like Ener C or Skyfizz can help in retaining the natural colour of your lips.

10. Eat the right foods, especially the foods that are a great source of Vitamin C are oranges, broccoli, pineapple, strawberries, cauliflower, kale, kiwi, Brussels sprouts, peppers, mango, and papaya all of which helps in preserving the natural colour of your lips.

